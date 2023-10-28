Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,266 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 9,557 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $25,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 208.2% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 544.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $33,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Edward Jones lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.08.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $33.44 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $42.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.96 and a 200-day moving average of $34.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $140.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 53.63%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

