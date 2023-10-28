Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.82 and last traded at $12.79. Approximately 388,230 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 459,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.94.

VRNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 26.29 and a current ratio of 26.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.39.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma plc will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verona Pharma news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 73,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total value of $190,893.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,707,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,272,911.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Verona Pharma news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 50,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total value of $129,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,902,072 shares in the company, valued at $7,400,283.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 73,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $190,893.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,707,688 shares in the company, valued at $43,272,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 568,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,460,799. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Verona Pharma by 110.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,567,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,033 shares during the period. Fairmount Funds Management LLC raised its holdings in Verona Pharma by 8.8% in the first quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 3,127,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,799,000 after purchasing an additional 251,903 shares during the period. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma in the first quarter worth $49,347,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Verona Pharma by 35.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,388,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,356,000 after purchasing an additional 359,665 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 23.6% during the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 1,163,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,593,000 after acquiring an additional 222,055 shares during the period. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

