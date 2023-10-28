Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,440 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 635,985 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,812,000 after purchasing an additional 199,923 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,534 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,021 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 482,572 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,821,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total transaction of $83,613.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,406.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total transaction of $83,613.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,406.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,500 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $887,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,266,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,815 shares of company stock valued at $12,274,351 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $352.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $343.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.12.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $6.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $355.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 910,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,925. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $282.21 and a 1-year high of $375.93.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 35.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Featured Articles

