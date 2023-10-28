VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.14-$2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.14.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of VICI Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.36.

NYSE:VICI opened at $27.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.70 and a 200 day moving average of $31.08. VICI Properties has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $35.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248,110 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,573,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,004 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,976,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,300,000 after purchasing an additional 306,682 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,882,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,986,000 after purchasing an additional 764,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,073,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372,327 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

