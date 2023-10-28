Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2023

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01), reports.

Viking Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of VKTX stock opened at $9.24 on Friday. Viking Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $25.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 617,353.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,922,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,864,000 after buying an additional 10,920,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2,039.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,280,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,928,000 after buying an additional 5,034,102 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,894,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,767,000 after buying an additional 4,854,645 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 21,586.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,961,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,007,000 after buying an additional 2,947,905 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,396,000. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

