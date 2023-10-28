Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.09

Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.09 and last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 732404 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on VIR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.11.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VIR

Vir Biotechnology Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.04.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.24). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 53.38% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 379999900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 7.8% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the period. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.