Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) rose 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.68 and last traded at $12.62. Approximately 399,664 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 659,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRDN has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.57.

Viridian Therapeutics Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a current ratio of 12.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.96.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.01). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13,462.86% and a negative return on equity of 86.39%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRDN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 5,633 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 13,256 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $414,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 940,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,391,000 after purchasing an additional 14,901 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $925,000.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

