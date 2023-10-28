Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.90

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 1.90 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65.

Virtus Investment Partners has raised its dividend by an average of 38.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Virtus Investment Partners has a payout ratio of 33.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Virtus Investment Partners to earn $22.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.9%.

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Up 0.3 %

VRTS stock opened at $174.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.57. Virtus Investment Partners has a twelve month low of $160.26 and a twelve month high of $248.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $190.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.28 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 18.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners will post 21.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VRTS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 82.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 953 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,286 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,536 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

