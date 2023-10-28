Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s 6th Largest Position

Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,849 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 37,748 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 2.5% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $63,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $2,717,000. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $1,496,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Visa
In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,250 shares of company stock worth $9,879,039 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Visa Price Performance
Shares of V stock opened at $229.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.32 and a fifty-two week high of $250.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.45.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.71%.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Amazon comes to a boil; complete price reversal in sight
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.