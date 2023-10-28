Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 348,030 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 22,006 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 2.0% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Visa were worth $82,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Advisory Corp MA boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 9,898 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 316.4% during the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 6,050 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in Visa by 16.1% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 272,849 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $63,933,000 after acquiring an additional 37,748 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Visa by 1.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in Visa by 4.4% during the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,250 shares of company stock worth $9,879,039. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 0.9 %

V opened at $229.18 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.32 and a fifty-two week high of $250.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $238.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.89. The company has a market capitalization of $426.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 21.71%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.