Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Sitrin Capital Management LLC

Sitrin Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,763 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,416 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 3.7% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 121.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 666.7% during the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Visa in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. HSBC started coverage on Visa in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.57.
V opened at $229.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $193.32 and a one year high of $250.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 21.71%.
In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,039 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
