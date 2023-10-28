Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Vista Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Vista Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:VGZ opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. Vista Gold has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $0.76. The firm has a market cap of $43.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.52.

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vista Gold will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Gold

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 272,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 106,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,659,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. 29.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.

