Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,749,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 812,583 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Vistra worth $72,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Vistra by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Vistra by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 107,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $3,247,622.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 137,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,163,772.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on VST shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vistra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $32.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $34.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.04. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 22.75%. Analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.206 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.40%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

