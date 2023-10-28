Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS) Short Interest Update

Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 992,500 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the September 30th total of 1,210,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 261,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Vitesse Energy Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE VTS traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.50. The stock had a trading volume of 188,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,442. Vitesse Energy has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.43.

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $51.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vitesse Energy will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on VTS. Northland Securities upgraded Vitesse Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Vitesse Energy in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.50 price target for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Leary Dan O purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.46 per share, for a total transaction of $93,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,332.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO James P. Henderson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.99 per share, for a total transaction of $229,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 190,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,368,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leary Dan O acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.46 per share, with a total value of $93,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,332.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 33,000 shares of company stock worth $768,780 over the last 90 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTS. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vitesse Energy during the second quarter valued at $2,432,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in Vitesse Energy during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Lafayette Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vitesse Energy during the second quarter valued at $501,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Vitesse Energy during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vitesse Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vitesse Energy

Vitesse Energy, Inc focuses on acquisition, ownership, exploration, development, management, production, exploitation, and dispose of oil and gas properties. The company acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership primarily in the core of the Bakken Field in North Dakota and Montana.

