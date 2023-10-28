Voya Financial, Inc. (VOYA) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 24th

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th.

Voya Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 35.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Voya Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 17.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Voya Financial to earn $8.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.8%.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Shares of VOYA opened at $65.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Voya Financial has a 52-week low of $58.83 and a 52-week high of $78.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Activity at Voya Financial

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.09 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 10.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $151,256.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 22.1% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VOYA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.13.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

