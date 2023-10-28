W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,267 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $4,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $27,000. Robbins Farley purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

WPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $53.11 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.36 and a 12-month high of $85.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.68 and a 200 day moving average of $65.88.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.62). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.071 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.89%.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

