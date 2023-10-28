W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.58 EPS

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.27 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger updated its FY23 guidance to $36.00-36.60 EPS.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of GWW stock opened at $706.49 on Friday. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $534.01 and a 1 year high of $811.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $701.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $708.40. The company has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.20.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GWW shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $734.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 595.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 32.2% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

