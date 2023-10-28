Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $656,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 12,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 8,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. WPWealth LLP raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 8,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $105.56 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $98.02 and a one year high of $120.70. The company has a market cap of $422.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

