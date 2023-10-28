Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) is Dearborn Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Dearborn Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,369 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Watsco comprises approximately 2.5% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC owned about 0.45% of Watsco worth $66,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Watsco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 78.1% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WSO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Watsco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.78.

Watsco Stock Performance

Watsco stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $342.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,908. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $243.38 and a twelve month high of $406.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $362.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.01. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.69%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

