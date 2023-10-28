Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,912 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 192.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,376,000 after purchasing an additional 35,908 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Watsco by 7.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,474,000 after acquiring an additional 9,566 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Watsco by 27.7% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in Watsco in the second quarter valued at $2,721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE WSO opened at $343.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.93. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $243.38 and a 52-week high of $406.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $362.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Watsco in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.78.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

