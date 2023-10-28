Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Receives $81.03 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.03.

Several research firms recently commented on W. Stephens raised shares of Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

In other Wayfair news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $49,634.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,286 shares in the company, valued at $678,806.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,379 shares in the company, valued at $8,872,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $49,634.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,358 shares of company stock worth $4,138,054. 26.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Wayfair by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,540,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,512,000 after purchasing an additional 132,647 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,681,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,862,000 after acquiring an additional 100,946 shares during the period. Spruce House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,048,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 9.1% in the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,085,000 after acquiring an additional 285,729 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 30.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,291,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,358,000 after acquiring an additional 300,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W opened at $40.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 3.17. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $28.70 and a 1-year high of $90.71.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $1.06. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

