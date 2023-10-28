Wealth Alliance Acquires 518 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Stock Down 0.8 %

INVH stock opened at $28.81 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.49 and a twelve month high of $36.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.78 and a 200 day moving average of $33.65.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $617.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.21 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 131.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INVH has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BTIG Research cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $36.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

