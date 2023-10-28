Wealth Alliance Acquires New Shares in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,864,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,826,000 after acquiring an additional 108,949 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,294,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,982,000 after acquiring an additional 950,683 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,939,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,275,000 after acquiring an additional 54,194 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,998,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,107,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,037,000 after acquiring an additional 745,646 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCCS stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -76.92 and a beta of 0.53. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $13.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average of $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $211.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.52 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.32% and a positive return on equity of 7.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.57.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

