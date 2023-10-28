Wealth Alliance Acquires Shares of 1,388 Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Badger Meter during the second quarter valued at $1,024,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Badger Meter during the second quarter valued at $565,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Badger Meter during the second quarter valued at $516,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Badger Meter during the second quarter valued at $1,401,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Badger Meter by 2.4% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 250,142 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,911,000 after buying an additional 5,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Badger Meter news, Director Todd A. Adams sold 2,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.64, for a total transaction of $427,255.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Badger Meter Price Performance

Shares of BMI opened at $137.86 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $103.93 and a one year high of $170.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.54, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.66 and a 200 day moving average of $147.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $186.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Badger Meter’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is presently 37.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BMI shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Badger Meter from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Badger Meter from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Badger Meter from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

Badger Meter Profile

(Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

