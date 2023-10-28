Wealth Alliance Buys Shares of 928 Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 928 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,214,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 119,260 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $184.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $183.09 and a 12 month high of $261.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.24.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. Analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

NSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $266.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Vertical Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.15.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

