Wealth Alliance Increases Stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Performance

NYSE:SQM opened at $51.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.00. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a twelve month low of $49.74 and a twelve month high of $112.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.59). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 34.41% and a return on equity of 71.64%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SQM shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $90.50 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.39.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Featured Stories

