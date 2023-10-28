Wealth Alliance Purchases 1,245 Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. 44.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

EnLink Midstream Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ENLC opened at $12.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.15. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $13.58.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 4.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

EnLink Midstream Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EnLink Midstream news, EVP Alaina K. Brooks sold 35,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $420,276.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 465,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,585,832. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Alaina K. Brooks sold 35,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $420,276.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 465,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,585,832. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alaina K. Brooks sold 131,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $1,596,138.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 540,719 shares in the company, valued at $6,558,921.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,609 shares of company stock worth $2,488,014 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Further Reading

