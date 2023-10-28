Wealth Alliance Sells 4,576 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Wealth Alliance trimmed its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,576 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Vale were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vale by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 532,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 242,405 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vale by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 733,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 38,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 313,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 50,402 shares in the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale Price Performance

Shares of VALE opened at $13.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.71. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $19.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Vale had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

VALE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vale from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.02.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vale

Vale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.