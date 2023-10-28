WealthShield Partners LLC Acquires 1,101 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $40,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 2.2 %

WFC stock opened at $38.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.10 and a 200 day moving average of $41.63. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $48.84. The firm has a market cap of $141.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 30.24%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

