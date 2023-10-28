WealthShield Partners LLC Acquires 230 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,829,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 185.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $47.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.85 and its 200 day moving average is $48.13. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.65 and a 12-month high of $49.13.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

