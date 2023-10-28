WealthShield Partners LLC Acquires 4,543 Shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 163,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after buying an additional 39,050 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 170.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 41,576 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $600,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,353,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 27,310 shares during the period.

Shares of RYLD stock opened at $15.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average of $17.69. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.77. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $15.85 and a 52 week high of $19.77.

