WealthShield Partners LLC Acquires 518 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,196,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

DFSV opened at $23.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.38 and a 200 day moving average of $25.34.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

