WealthShield Partners LLC Acquires New Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in General Electric by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in General Electric by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Argus upped their price target on General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer downgraded General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.93.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $106.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.69 and its 200 day moving average is $107.85. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.47 and a fifty-two week high of $117.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 3.61%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

