WealthShield Partners LLC Boosts Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth $44,885,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

JPST stock opened at $50.21 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.13.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

