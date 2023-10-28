WealthShield Partners LLC Buys 703 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,699,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,964 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,450,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,840 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,651,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,464,000 after purchasing an additional 376,737 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,619,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,084,000 after purchasing an additional 54,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,482,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,144,000 after purchasing an additional 165,667 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGLT stock opened at $53.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.50. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $67.25.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1765 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

