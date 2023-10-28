WealthShield Partners LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

WealthShield Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $111,628,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,500,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,056,000 after buying an additional 2,206,587 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 127.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 388,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,091,000 after buying an additional 1,792,961 shares in the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,227,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,792 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.44 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.62 and a fifty-two week high of $42.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.56.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

