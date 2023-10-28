WealthShield Partners LLC Cuts Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

WealthShield Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $103.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.60. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

