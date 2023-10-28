WealthShield Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

WealthShield Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCZ. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. City State Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 84.2% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 249.8% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SCZ stock opened at $52.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.72. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $49.88 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.