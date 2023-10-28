WealthShield Partners LLC Has $137,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 738.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 379.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock opened at $24.79 on Friday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52 week low of $22.58 and a 52 week high of $27.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

