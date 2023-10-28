WealthShield Partners LLC Has $169,000 Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

WealthShield Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 48.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

VTWO opened at $65.62 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $65.39 and a 52 week high of $80.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.34.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

