WealthShield Partners LLC Has $231,000 Stake in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT)

WealthShield Partners LLC trimmed its stake in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XMPT. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 282.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,416,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,618 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 798,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,871,000 after acquiring an additional 52,799 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 764,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,590,000 after acquiring an additional 245,155 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 47,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 124,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $18.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.47.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0684 per share. This is an increase from VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (XMPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks an index that provides exposure to US-listed muni-bond closed-end funds. XMPT was launched on Jul 12, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

