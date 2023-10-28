WealthShield Partners LLC Has $276,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

WealthShield Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 365,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,734,000 after purchasing an additional 47,093 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter worth about $11,337,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 181,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after buying an additional 34,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 104,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.57. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.26 and a 1 year high of $59.76.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.247 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

