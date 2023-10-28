WealthShield Partners LLC Has $3.18 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,404 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Visa by 107,990.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $474,634,314,000 after buying an additional 1,996,779,546 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Visa by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,897,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,435,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,159 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 116,608.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483,134 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $3,067,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on V. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.57.

NYSE V opened at $229.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $238.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.32 and a 12 month high of $250.06.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.71%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,250 shares of company stock worth $9,879,039 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

