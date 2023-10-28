WealthShield Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June (BATS:UJUN)

WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June (BATS:UJUN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. WealthShield Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UJUN. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 13.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June during the first quarter valued at $180,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 345.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at $251,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - June alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June Trading Down 0.4 %

UJUN stock opened at $27.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.28. The company has a market capitalization of $80.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June (UJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.