WealthShield Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

WealthShield Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,972 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,317,000 after buying an additional 146,583,001 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 39,149,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099,553 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6,145.7% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,338,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836,766 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,433,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270,617 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,867,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,212 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $24.91 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $28.24. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.50.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

