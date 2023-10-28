WealthShield Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

WealthShield Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,263 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period.

BATS MTUM opened at $135.36 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

