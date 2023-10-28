WealthShield Partners LLC Reduces Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

WealthShield Partners LLC cut its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 39.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IYE. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundation Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $44.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.71. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $39.94 and a 12-month high of $50.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

