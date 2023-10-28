WealthShield Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

WealthShield Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,017 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.6% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $64.84 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.70 and a fifty-two week high of $76.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.88. The company has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

