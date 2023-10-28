WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 100,662 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

WealthShield Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100,662 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Innova Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 217.4% during the first quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 158,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,681,000 after purchasing an additional 108,355 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 89,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after purchasing an additional 15,655 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 818.9% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 15,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Asset Management acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $580,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $90.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.30. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $100.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2389 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

