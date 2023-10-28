WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 1,478 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

WealthShield Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,755,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,055 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,583,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,223,000 after purchasing an additional 23,090 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,558,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,518,000 after purchasing an additional 62,770 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 882,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,537,000 after purchasing an additional 60,606 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 108.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 694,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,642,996 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

VRP stock opened at $21.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.26. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $23.73.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

